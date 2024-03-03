Today, March 3, 2024, is the birthday of the wife of iconic Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie Tracy Owusu Addo.

Sarkodie married Tracy in a private wedding ceremony held in Tema, on 17 July 2018.

In a post he shared via X to celebrate his wife’s birthday, the ‘Adonai’ rapper indicated that her role in his life has been a blessing.

The post which was accompanied by photos said “God bless your beautiful soul 💛 … More Life 👑 We are blessed to have you @TracyOwusuAddo ❤️”

Sarkodie and Tracy are blessed with two lovely Children, a daughter named Adalyn Owusu Addo (also known as Titi) and a son named Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

