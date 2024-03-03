Over 200 ‘Caravanites’ have embarked on a thrilling adventure today, Sunday, March 3, 2024, as the eagerly anticipated Citi FM/Citi TV Heritage Caravan 2024 commenced its journey to explore 14 regions in just 8 days.

As early as 5 a.m., the enthusiastic patrons congregated at the Citi TV premises in Tesano.

With meticulous care, the staff ensured the patrons’ comfort, guiding them through the registration process and organizing their belongings onto buses. The excitement was tangible, reflecting on the faces of both Caravanites and the eager bus drivers, ready to embark on the journey.

The atmosphere within the buses promises an unforgettable experience, with lively songs dominating as the staff prepares to entertain the patrons. Today is the day when those without tickets may regret missing the opportunity to be part of this lifetime journey across 14 regions in Ghana.

Patrons were treated to a royal experience, relishing local meals such as Ga kenkey, fish, waakye, rice and stew, English breakfast, and more, served on a diverse array of plates.

In conversations with citinewsroom.com, patrons expressed their anticipation for the trip. Some, on their inaugural journey, while others seasoned Heritage Caravan members, conveyed their excitement and expectations.

Adwowa Osei stated, “I’m really expecting a lot and being able to learn about our culture. Joining the Heritage Caravan was the best opportunity for me. I’m not originally from here, so it was a good choice. The timing was just right and it was affordable.”

Mrs. Agnes Tekyi, despite missing the previous year, expressed her eagerness, saying, “I missed last year, so when I contacted you, I was told it was fully booked. Unfortunately, the plan was to go with my husband, but he’s travelling on March 7. I live in Ghana but haven’t explored regions like Sunyani, Western Region, and Northern Region. I have only gone as far as Cape Coast.”

Several patrons, accustomed to Greater Accra, are eager to learn more about Ghana’s culture and explore historical sites. Eddie MacCarthy shared, “This is my first time. I expect to have fun, see Ghana, and enjoy all the tourist sites in the country I have heard about. This is the first time I’m trying to go around Ghana.”

Gladys Joana Darko stated, “I’m expecting great things; I have heard the Heritage Caravan is exciting. This is an opportunity to explore Ghana.”

Welcoming the patrons, Samuel Atta-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi TV, encouraged bonding and networking, expressing gratitude for their participation.

Kicking off from Greater Accra this morning, the eight-day Heritage Caravan 2024 will cover over 3000 kilometers, showcasing the endurance and quality of locally assembled vehicles. The journey will traverse 14 regions, promising a unique road trip experience and a deep dive into Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

The Heritage Caravan, a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, is an annual event held in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations. The anticipation for the Caravan’s journey is particularly high among supporters of locally manufactured products.

On February 26, Citi FM/Citi TV signed a partnership agreement with Nissan and Toyota to use locally assembled vehicles from these renowned automobile giants for the 2024 Heritage Caravan, scheduled from March 3 to March 10, 2024.

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, Toyota, and Nissan.

