Acclaimed Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss, and his Ghanaian fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, tied the knot in a stunning white wedding ceremony in Ghana.

The event was a delightful showcase of elegance and simplicity, reflecting the new couple’s style.

Marie donned a beautiful white gown, while Bliss complemented her look with a white suit accented with a touch of brown.

The bridal party added a vibrant touch, dressed in orange-coloured outfits, while Marie’s parents embraced their heritage in traditional Ghanaian kente attire.

In a sweet gesture of love, Bliss released an EP titled “Love Testament” just before the wedding, setting a perfect emotional backdrop for their new journey together.

Their love story began with a romantic proposal in London on January 19th, 2024, followed by a civil ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 27.

The celebrations continued with a vibrant traditional ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on February 29.

Wiseborn, adorned in natural hair and minimal makeup, looked stunning and radiant in her traditional outfit, while Bliss embraced his heritage in a Nigerian ensemble. They also donned matching kente attire, representing the day’s theme.

The guest list boasted a diverse group including celebrities like Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, media personality Layole Oyatogun, comedians Real Warri Pikin and Josh2Funny, fashion designer Veekee James, and gospel singers like Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Preye Odede, Judikay, Prospa Ochimana, and Apostle Lugeba from Uganda.

In a touching gesture symbolizing acceptance and unity, Marie’s father, Pastor Agyare Wiseborn, presented Bliss with a key to their UK home, signifying unrestricted access and welcoming him as part of the family.

Throughout the ceremony, the couple’s joy and love for each other were palpable, creating a beautiful celebration of their union.