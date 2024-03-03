President Akufo-Addo, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, joined a multitude of mourners at Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) Park to bid farewell to the late Mrs. Gertrude Essie Quashigah (nee Darteh).

Mrs. Quashigah, wife of the late Major (Rtd) Courage Quashigah, former Minister of Health and Agriculture, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 63.

Her funeral drew the presence of several dignitaries, including Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, and Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, along with other national and high-ranking members of government, as well as Regional and Constituency Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

As the former National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) and Chief Executive Officer of Ambar Quality Foods Limited, Mrs. Quashigah played a pivotal role in ensuring that schoolchildren across the nation had access to nutritious meals.

The GSFP, initiated by the government in 2005, aimed to boost school enrolment, attendance, and retention while combating short-term hunger and malnutrition among pupils.

Attendees at the funeral, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, praised Mrs Quashigah for her significant contributions to the nation’s socio-economic landscape through her dedicated service and entrepreneurial endeavours.

A staff member from the GSFP highlighted her enduring legacy, characterized by perseverance, compassion, and exemplary leadership, which continues to inspire future generations in Ghana.

