Africa’s most anticipated annual fashion and music entertainment show, Rhythms on da Runway, is back for its 11th edition.

Themed “The Aqua Edition,” this year’s event will focus on Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG -6) Clean Water and Sanitation.

The event was launched in a colourful ceremony at the Soho Bar in Accra on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, attended by dignitaries from government, industry, arts & culture, and international.

In her address, Producer of Rhythms on da Runway, Yvonne Ocloo, mentioned that this year’s event will be a vibrant celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage, uniting communities and honouring the dedicated individuals and organizations tirelessly working towards promoting Africa on the global stage.

She also highlighted the social responsibility aspect of the event, saying that this year’s edition will spotlight two vital concerns: the illegal mining crisis in the Atewa Forest of Ghana and the environmental impact caused by the disposal of second-hand clothing into our oceans.

This unique approach aims to initiate discussions, inspire action, and raise awareness of sustainable practices in the fashion industry,” she said.

The main event on December 2nd,2023 will feature iconic musical performances, including three-time Grammy nominees Rocky Dawuni and Morgan Heritage, as well as other renowned African artists.

Accompanying this musical extravaganza will be a spectacular fashion showcase featuring talented designers who draw inspiration from Africa’s vibrant cultures and natural landscapes.

Creative President of NINETEEN57, Kofi Okyere-Darko (K O D), said: “As we venture into ‘The Aqua Edition,’ we are reminded that our actions have a profound impact on our planet and future generations.

It is our sacred duty to safeguard these invaluable havens of biodiversity, not just for the sake of our children, but for the entire world to inherit the beauty and life they hold.

Through this event, we aspire to promote conscious consumerism, visionary design, and thoughtful decision-making that prioritize environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, who officially launched this edition commended the organisers of the prestigious Pan-African fashion show for thinking about diversity and social impact through the inclusion of the SDGs in the Programme outlooks.

She added that her office will support addressing the SDG-six as it forms part of the main focus of the commission.

Dignitaries present at the launch included the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare; Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley; top musicians such as Edem, Natty Borax, and Episode; as well as several corporate executives and celebrities.

Director of ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat, Annabelle Mckenzie, expressed that the secretariat is excited about the role that Nineteen57 is playing in the promotion of fashion and tourism in the country. Assuring that her office would collaborate and support the Programme this year as always.

Rhythms On Da Runway is a must-attend event for anyone interested in African fashion, music, and culture. T

The event is a celebration of Africa’s best and brightest, and it is a platform for designers and artists to showcase their work to the world.

Check how the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana launched ”The AQua Edition”