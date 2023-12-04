The 2023 edition of Rhythms on Da Runway event took place on December 2, at the Christianborg Castle in Osu, Accra.

This year’s theme, The Aqua Edition, was a stunning visual and auditory experience for fashion and music enthusiasts alike.

The event, organised by acclaimed media personality and CEO of Nineteen 57 Clothing, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has secured its place as a December calendar staple in Ghana, offering a platform for contemporary Ghanaian fashion, arts, crafts, and music.

One of the personalities who modelled on the night included Umaru Sanda Amadu. The celebrated media personality and broadcast journalist of Citi FM/Citi TV made a striking appearance on the runway not once, but twice, alongside his beautiful daughters.

Dressed impeccably, Umaru demonstrated that his ability to communicate extends beyond his voice on TV and radio; his fashion sense speaks volumes.

It was invigorating to watch the award-winning journalist, known as the ‘Cowboy Journalist’, showcase his modelling skills.

Distinguished industry figures like Rex Omar, Bessa Simons and Pat Thomas, alongside Politicians including NDC’s Peter Boamah Otokunor and MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam George, graced the occasion.

Watch the video below