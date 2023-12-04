A former prime minister of Rwanda and strong critic of the government of President Paul Kagame has died in exile in Belgium.

Relatives confirmed Faustin Twagiramungu’s death on Saturday, saying the 78-year-old had been ill.

Mr Twagiramungu – a moderate Hutu – was prime minister in the government of national unity that was formed after the 1994 genocide.

He fell out with the Tutsi-dominated government when he spoke out against the killings of Hutus.

He resigned from his post in 1995 and went into exile in Belgium.

Mr Twagiramungu returned briefly to Rwanda in 2003 to stand as a presidential candidate but lost to the current leader, Mr Kagame.