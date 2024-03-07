The House of Lords is debating and voting on the government’s attempts to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The government has promised that the first flights to Rwanda will happen “in the spring.”

This new bill makes clear in UK law Rwanda is a safe country, following a Supreme Court ruling on the government’s original plan.

But among the amendments being looked at are ones which challenge the government’s assessment that Rwanda is safe.

Ministers argue the plan would deter people from arriving in the UK on small boats across the English Channel.

You can watch what’s happening by pressing the play button at the top of this page – there won’t be regular text updates.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital