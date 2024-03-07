Donald Trump has challenged Joe Biden to TV debates, as the rivals hurtle towards a White House rematch following their sweep of the Super Tuesday votes.

The Republican said he would take part in a TV forum with the Democratic president “anytime, anywhere, anyplace” posting online in all capital letters.

Mr Biden’s campaign said Mr Trump was “thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal”.

No debates have so far been agreed ahead of November’s election.

Mr Trump’s challenge came hours after his last Republican rival, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race to be the Republican nominee for the White House.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” Mr Trump posted on his social media website, Truth Social, hours after Ms Haley’s departure from the race.

He added that such debates could be run by the Democratic National Committee, or the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has overseen presidential debates for the last 30 years.

Mr Trump said the debate commission – which declares itself non-partisan, but is accused by conservatives of bias – was a “subsidiary” of the Democratic party.

Mr Trump, 77, has repeatedly claimed Mr Biden, 81, is too old and forgetful to debate him. Mr Biden has in turn suggested it is Mr Trump who is senile.

The White House press secretary was asked earlier on Wednesday whether refusing a debate could cast doubt on Mr Biden’s “acuity”. She suggested the reporter speak to the president’s re-election campaign.

The Biden campaign did not say whether he would participate in a debate against Mr Trump, and instead suggested that the Republican tune in to the president’s Thursday evening State of the Union address to Congress.

“That’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle,” said Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler.

“If he’s so desperate to see President Biden in primetime, he doesn’t have to wait! He can join the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch the State of the Union tomorrow night,” he continued.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump also said that he would watch the State of the Union and “will correct, in rapid response” Mr Biden’s speech.

Mr Trump was fiercely criticised after he refused to take part in TV debates with his Republican rivals for the party’s White House nomination this election cycle.

He argued at the time that he had nothing to gain from such forums, citing his wide lead in the polls.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump debated each other twice during the 2020 election.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital