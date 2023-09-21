Members of the Teachers and Education Workers Union of Ghana at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are expressing reservations regarding the appointment of a Finance Officer for the university.

TEWU-GH is demanding immediate action from the University’s Council to disqualify one of the candidates shortlisted for the Finance Officer position at KNUST.

A search committee, constituted by the University Council, was responsible for interviewing qualified applicants and providing recommendations for the Council to consider in the appointment of a Finance Officer.

After interviewing nine applicants, the committee recommended two individuals, a Senior Accountant Abdullai Suglo and Deputy Finance Officer, Dr. Charles Nsiah, both from KNUST.

However, members of TEWU-GH have raised concerns about Mr. Abdullai Suglo, who is currently on sabbatical leave at S.D. Dombo University and allegedly received a double salary from both institutions.

They are urging the University Council to disqualify Mr. Suglo, as they believe his appointment would set a bad precedent.

Chairman of KNUST local chapter of TEWU-GH, Charles Arthur says members will persist until the University’s Council addresses their concerns.

Meanwhile, the KNUST Council has set up a committee to investigate the allegations of double salary against Mr. Abdullai Suglo.

University sources have told Citi News that the committee is expected to submit its report to the Council later this month.