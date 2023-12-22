The curator of Rhythms on Da Runway and Nineteen57 Clothing line Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD has kept his promise to support Tyrone Marhguy, the young Rastafarian who achieved 8As in the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE).

Tyrone Marhguy was a student of Achimota Senior High School who faced difficulties in earning admission at the school because of his dreadlocks. The issue ended up in court after which the young man got admitted to the school

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the 2023 West African Senior Secondary School Examination(WASSCE). Among the candidates who excelled in this year’s WASSCE was the Rastafarian student whose results took everyone by surprise. He achieved 8As.

As a reward, the broadcaster and fashion designer offered him a shopping voucher worth GhC3000.00 to spend at his clothing brand.

On Thursday, December 21, the multifaceted celebrity delivered on his promise by gifting the young man with GHC5,000 in cash and Nineteen57 products.

KOD who was captured in a heartwarming video presenting the gift to the learned Rastafarian at his Nineteen57 office explained the rationale behind his kind gesture:

“After seeing Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s breathtaking results on Facebook this week, we decided to give him a treat at NINETEEN57. Seeing him in person, we increased it to ghc5,000 in cash and products & a goodie bag each for his sisters. This is to motivate him to higher heights and also to use his story to encourage the children of our land that, you can make it to the top, notwithstanding your background.”

He added,” Congratulations to him and all those who had similar results. I have also spotted the incredible results of another young brother, who’s not sure of what the future holds for him because of his family’s financial situation. What can we collectively do to support such people?

This is where the church should come in to lend a hand. Especially those who own universities…what if KNUST could give him a full scholarship for his university education? Can our legislators put in a word to make it happen?

Let’s not leave any of our children behind.”

Watch the post below