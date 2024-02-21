The Achimota School is preparing for its 97th Founders’ Day Celebration, set to take place from March 1st to 3rd, 2024.

This year’s celebration, coming three years ahead of the school’s centenary, is themed “Nurturing the Present, Restoring the Legacy,” challenging Akoras and all Ghanaians to debate and rethink the Achimota vision.

The celebration promises to be one of the most exciting yet, enriched with new dimensions and activities. The main events include a bonfire and torchlight procession, a Cadet Parade, the Founders’ Day Grand Durbar, and a Thanksgiving Service at the Aggrey Chapel.

This information was contained in a statement issued by the school on Wednesday, February 21.

The school said it would dedicate the refurbished Assembly Hall and hold a press conference on the Achimota School Endowment Trust (ASET) Fund. An Art Exhibition, dubbed AKORAart, will showcase the artistic works of Akoras, focusing on the Maestro – Amon Kotei, the designer of Ghana’s coat of arms.

It said the Grand Durbar, the high point of the Founders’ Day festivity, will display a choreographed array of musical and dance forms from diverse ethnic backgrounds, echoing Achimota’s yearning for ethnic, racial, and religious harmony.

Significantly, the extravaganza aligns with Ghana Heritage Month, showcasing the country’s rich cultural and material heritage. The school’s physical infrastructure, an exemplary colonial-era edifice, is one of Ghana’s treasured material and cultural assets.

The ongoing renovation and refurbishment of the magnificent old Assembly Hall building by the 1974 and 1984 Year Groups is worthy of financial support from all well-wishers, as the school is a monumental national legacy.

Meanwhile, the 1999 Year Group is raising awareness of the ASET Fund and fundraising to ensure the seamless development and maintenance of this priceless national heritage.

The 1974, 1984, and 1999 Year Groups of Achimota School, celebrating their Golden, Ruby, and Silver Jubilee since they left their Alma Mater, are responsible for organizing the various events. Akoras, Ghanaians, and well-wishers are invited to join in this fascinating national heritage celebration.

