Ghanaian sports legend Asamoah Gyan has been named as part of a team tasked to put together a manifesto for the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 polls.

Asamoah Gyan is the chairman of the Youth and Sports sub-committee.

This information was contained in a press release signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for Bawumia’s campaign team.

The list includes Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the chairman of the manifesto committee.

The committee shall be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

“The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.” Below is the full manifesto committee:

1. Manifesto Committee

a. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair

b. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee

c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee

2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators

a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

3. Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs

a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy

b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry

c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum

d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture

e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization

f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources

g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment

h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance

i. Justina Marigold, Local Government

j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport

l. Edward Asomani, Security

m. Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs

n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports

o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

p. Ama Serwaa, Gender

q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society

r. Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health

s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education