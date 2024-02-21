The UBA Foundation through its Read Africa Initiative has made a significant contribution to Three Town SHS in the Volta Region by donating African literature books on Valentine’s Day, which also coincided with International Book Giving Day.

This initiative aims to address the declining reading habits among African youths, particularly in secondary schools, by promoting a culture of reading through the Read Africa Project.

The International Book Giving Day, a global celebration dedicated to enhancing children’s access to books, provides an opportune moment for UBA to champion the culture of reading by distributing African literature to schools. Among the donated books were ‘The Kaya Girl’ by Mamle Wolo from Ghana and ‘Segu’ by Maryse Conde from Guadeloupe.

Linda Segbefia, Corporate Communications Officer, and Kenneth Aidam, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Officer at UBA Ghana, spearheaded the donation efforts on behalf of the UBA team.

Linda Segbefia underscored the importance of enhancing learning, fostering imagination, and expanding knowledge through reading.

“Reading serves as a pathway to acquiring knowledge. Books offer readers a rich array of information across various topics, stimulating critical thinking as individuals are compelled to analyse, assess, and inquire about the concepts presented within the text.”

She further reiterated the foundation’s commitment to education and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in this area. She mentioned that the donation aimed to support the school’s library and promote reading habits among young people, aligning with UBA Foundation’s goals.

Madam Vivienne Akosua Dzifa Sessi, the Headmistress of Three Town SHS, emphasized the significance of the African literature books, particularly at a time when students are grappling with English vocabulary.

She expressed sincere appreciation for UBA’s donation, recognizing the vital role these books will play in improving students’ English literature skills and vocabulary. She also assured that the school administration would ensure the proper utilization of the donated books to maximize their educational impact.

UBA remains committed to developing young people through impactful educational initiatives.