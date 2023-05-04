Legendary Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage has released the music video for hit song ‘Ready’ featuring Shatta Wale, Jose Chameleone & RJ the DJ.

The music video which was directed and shot by Jordan Hoechlin and Mojo Morgan was released on music streaming platforms on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Inoculated with a variety of coruscating colours and a carnival-esque feel, Morgan Heritage joined by Shatta Wale is sure to transport the listeners to better spirits by the end of the four-minute ‘Ready’ music video.

The 3-time Grammy Award-winning reggae band on Friday, April 21, 2023, made history as the first international and Grammy award-winning music group to ever launch an album; The ‘Homeland’ in Ghana.

‘Ready’, is part of the 21-track album that features different artists from across the Africa n continent.

Watch the video below!