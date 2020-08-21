The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists the cost of infrastructural projects under the Akufo-Addo government is higher than it used to be under the erstwhile Mahama government.

According to the NDC, the cost of projects has doubled under the current government.

The Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi speaking on Asempa FM said: “Dr. Bawumia and the NPP are creating the impression that the cost of infrastructure under their administration is cheaper than under the NDC. Ghanaians shouldn’t take them seriously.”

He said: “Under NDC 2016, we built boreholes at GHS60,000 per unit and the NPP made noise in this country that it is expensive and it has been inflated but today, the same borehole is being done at GHS120,000. They have doubled the price. Six unit classroom block was done at GHS350,000 and they complained and made noise about it. Today, the same six-unit classroom block is being built at GHS860,000. More than 100 percent increment.”

The NDC Communication Officer further argued that, during the tenure of the NDC, the construction of a kilometre of asphalt road cost the country $250,000 but under the Akufo-Addo government, the same one kilometre has gone up astronomically to $1.2 million citing the Synohydro deal as an example.

“So when it comes to a government that protects the public purse, they [NPP] are not close to doing that. Dr. Bawumia must know that Ghanaians have tested both candidates and lies will not win them this election.”

Mr. Gyamfi further used the opportunity to reject corruption allegations made against the then John Mahama government.

“After they accused Mahama of corruption in the 2016 election, after almost 4 years in power, they have not come up with even one evidence against him.”

Bawumia’s claim

Sammy Gyamfi made the spirited defence on the back of infrastructural projects touted by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia earlier in the week.

Dr. Bawumia accused the then Mahama government of inflating the cost or project for their own interest; a claim rejected by the NDC.

Dr. Bawumia during a Town Hall meeting hosted at the Academy of Art and Sciences on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, claimed that the cost of the Kwame Nkrumah interchange is higher than four interchanges being built under this government.

The Vice President cited Tema, Pokuase and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges in the Greater Accra Region and Tamale in the Northern Region, all at a total cost of $289 million comparing it with the $260 million Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

