A website to enable Ghanaians track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government has been launched.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who announced this on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, said the website will help Ghanaians track promises fulfilled by the government.

Dr. Bawumia made this known when he addressed a Town Hall meeting hosted at the Academy of Art and Sciences.

“To enable all Ghanaians to have access to and interrogate the data that we have put together, we are putting all this data on the website known as the www.deliverytracker.gov.gh. That’s the website address. This is a novelty. The infrastructure data when you get to this address can be obtained either by sectors like education, health, agriculture, and the rest. You can also search by region specifics as well or you can go by districts. So everything can be found on this website,” he added.

“As the name implies, the delivery tracker is a portal where the status of delivery of government promises and also infrastructural projects. It will enhance transparency and accountability in governance. It will also enable the government to ensure that uncompleted projects are prioritised in the process of capital budget. The portal is a living portal so it is going to be regularly updated.”

He further added that Ghana is the only country in Africa to have launched such a website.

“As far as we know, Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this publicly accessible delivery tracker for its infrastructure projects. No other country has done so,” the Vice President added.

