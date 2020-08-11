In this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu
– CODEO demands swift investigation, prosecution of persons behind voter registration violence
– NAPO touts education sector achievements to Parliament; silent on the resumption of schools
– Government to evacuate about 1,500 Ghanaians stranded in Lebanon
– Parliament approves €28 million for construction of 50 footbridges nationwide
– Bono: Seven more persons arrested in connection with Nkrankwanta clash
– Kofi Akpaloo’s LPG promises benefits to unemployed adults