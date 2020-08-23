The flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has promised to work to make Ghana a better place should he be given the nod to become president of Ghana.

The Convention People’s Party on Saturday elected Mr. Ivor Greenstreet as its presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections.

He defeated two other contestants; Mr Bright Oblitey Akwetey and Mr Divine Ayivor, for the flagbearer slot.

In delivering his acceptance speech, Greenstreet indicated that the CPP is the change that Ghanaians have been hoping for.

“Ghana needs the CPP desperately. Our country needs a progressive government that will deliver for all the people of Ghana. Everywhere that I have gone on the campaign trail, all that I get told is where is the CPP that will deliver for the people of Ghana? Today I give you my pledge that the CPP will deliver for the people of Ghana.”

He further promised that the party will deliver self-reliance, social justice and good health among others.

“We will deliver the social justice that will make this country a better and more equal place with opportunity for all. We shall implement the self-reliance that this country has been crying out for. We will continue to work towards the African unity that our founding fathers saw as the only way that independent African countries could develop. Our people need good health – the CPP will deliver. Our young people need good education – the CPP will deliver. Our people need good housing – the CPP will deliver. Our people need a living wage that leaves some money in the pockets at the end of the long month – the CPP will deliver,” he said.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet’s victory means this is the second time back to back that he has gotten the nod to lead the CPP into a general election.

As a first-time contender in 2016, Greenstreet won 25,552 votes in the presidential election, representing 0.24% of the total valid votes cast.

On Saturday, the CPP also elected new national executives who will take up the mantle of the party’s leadership.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong, who was the 2012 running-mate of the then CPP flagbearer Dr Abu Sakara Foster, was elected National Chairperson.

Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), was elected General Secretary with 187 votes against acting General Secretary James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila who polled 67 votes.

Emmanuel Ogbojor won 125 votes to become Vice Chairman of the party against Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, self-acclaimed son of CPP’s founder Kwame Nkrumah who polled 84 votes.