Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited (OISL), a leading savings and loans company in Ghana has donated 10,000 pieces of face masks to its clients.

The donation was part of OISL’s actions in helping to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in various communities it serves.

A press release issued by the management of Opportunity International Savings and Loans stated that, the Acting Head of Transformation, Madam Christie Love Koufie, during the presentation, educated clients to strictly adhere to all the protocols outlined by the government and the Ghana Health Service.

She advised the clients and their households to observe the guidelines especially, frequently washing their hands with soap under running water, wearing of facemasks and physical distancing.

She further stated that “the deadly virus is real and has claimed the lives of many around the world and in Ghana as well. Hence, the need for clients and all Ghanaians to stay safe and practice the protocols.”

It also noted that, over the past few months since the outbreak of the virus, OISL has also supported some vulnerable youth (Kayayei) and smallholder farmers in rural communities in Ghana with some PPE.

“Between June and July 2020, over 400 households in farming communities were provided with face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other toiletries,” the statement noted.

Opportunity International Savings and loans continues to serve about 570,000 depositors with loans, deposit products and other financial and non-financial services across 10 out of the 16 regions of the country.

It is one of the leading Savings and Loans Companies in Ghana with 16 years of advancing financial inclusion and bringing clients at the base of the pyramid into the mainstream financial services using innovative range of products and approaches.

It operates in 23 countries across the globe serving nearly 10 million clients with the Global office in Chicago, USA.