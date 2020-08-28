The Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has gunned down two carjackers at Asamankese.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, August 27, 2020, the two died from a dawn shootout with the police.

“The two, whose actual identities are yet to be established, died from gunshot wounds they sustained in a dawn shootout with the police.”

The statement further added that the two had “earlier snatched a Nissan Murano vehicle at gunpoint earlier this week in Accra.”

The car has however been retrieved by police.

Meanwhile, another accomplice, Erasmus Somuah Sekyie, was arrested during the operation and is currently in police custody assisting in the investigation.

The bodies of the two have been deposited at the Police hospital mortuary awaiting pathological examination.

Below is the press statement from the police