Residents of Adamrobe in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region on Friday, August 28, 2020, demonstrated to protest the deplorable nature of roads within the area.

The demonstrators said they took the action because they felt government had neglected them for far too long.

They also complained that several assurances by their Member of Parliament, Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah, to have the road issue addressed had yielded no positive results.

They further threatened to vote against their MP and the New Patriotic Party government if nothing is done to get their roads fixed.

One of the demonstrators said, “Since 1992, we have consistently been voting the NPP but we don’t benefit from our share of the national cake when the party is in power.”

“So all we are saying is that, if our roads are not fixed, there is no way we are going to vote for the NPP. We will either vote skirt and blouse or boycott the elections totally. We need this road fixed immediately,” a protester said.

Another resident also said, “We have hit the street because we think that we’ve been neglected for too long. This community is just very close to Accra but our road network is very bad. Our MP has been an MP for years and is contesting for another four years but nothing has been done in this community and the adjourning communities.”

Another resident also said, “I joined the demonstration because I live in this community and the road is really bad. Drivers even charge higher fares because of this. They normally close immediately after 10 pm. We live in this community and have our properties here. We want it developed.”