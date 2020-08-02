Prudential Life Insurance Ghana (“Prudential”), a leading insurer in the country, has today announced their partnership with three institutions; United Way Ghana, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the School of Languages, University of Ghana to fund projects that are set to impact over 23,000 Ghanaians.

United Way Ghana is bringing together local expertise in the fields of education, health and financial empowerment to fight the pandemic and address COVID-19 social issues in underserved communities in Ghana.

The partnership with United Way will provide Food, PPEs and Literacy programs for families from deprived communities in Ayawaso North, set to impact about 3,000 individuals.

UNFPA, the lead UN Agency that targets vulnerable adolescent populations, will use their expertise to fill the gaps that exist in addressing the needs of Kayayei.

Prudential’s fund will provide 500 Kayayei in the Tema station area with access to basic healthcare services, personal development and reproductive health education, provision of food supplies and care kits.

The University of Ghana School of Languages will be reaching over 20,000 people through the provision of local language interventions in traditional media (radio and television), on social media platforms and direct contact with some minority language speakers in selected market places, to fight stigma and misinformation on COVID-19. Languages targeted are Akan, Ga, Ga-Adangbe, Dagbani, Ewe, Hausa, Fafra, Ghanaian Sign Language, Ghanaian Pidgin English, English, and French.

Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation said: “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people’s health, livelihoods and economies, highlight the important role that Prudential can play in supporting communities and governments. Through the new Group-wide Prudential COVID-19 Relief Fund, we are pleased to collaborate with our businesses across Asia and Africa to provide additional support to vulnerable communities during such challenging times.”

Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said: “Prudential is passionate about providing relief to its communities in these trying times. So far, we have introduced the free COVID-19 cover for our existing and potential customers, as well as the Cha-Ching Kid$ At Home activities developed to help parents enhance their children’s financial literacy while at home. Now, we are happy to be associated with these institutions to provide COVID-19 relief for many more Ghanaians.”

Janet Butler, Vice President, Africa Region of United Way Worldwide speaking on behalf of United Way Ghana said “Thank you Prudential for choosing us as your partners for COVID-19 relief and response. Your support is critical at this time when the communities we serve need our help the most. We look forward to working with you and making a positive impact on vulnerable families in Ghana”.