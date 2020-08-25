This year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is scheduled to climax with a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August 2020.

Dubbed the VGMA Weekend, the event will celebrate Ghanaian culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.

Thirty (30) Awards will be presented at two (2) exclusive events on Friday 28, and Saturday 29th August at 8 pm each night.

On the 30th of August, 2020 the frontline workers of COVID-19 will be honoured with the VGMA COVID-19 Heroes Concert, also starting at 8 pm.

A galaxy of stars is billed to thrill million-plus audiences with exciting performances.

They include EL, KiDi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras Kuuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.

Unlike previous years, there shall be no ticket sales. Attendance shall be strictly by invitation.

However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv

in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages,

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is produced by Charterhouse with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG,

Soundcity, Media Partners, and brought to you by Vodafone.

