Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, led a government delegation to commiserate with former President Jerry John Rawlings following the demise of his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.

Notable among the delegation were the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and others.

Dr. Bawumia on his social media page said, “This morning, I led a government delegation, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to commiserate with former President of the Republic, H.E Jerry John Rawlings, and family following the loss of his dear mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.”

“I expressed the government’s deepest condolences to former President Rawlings and family for the loss.”

About the Madam Victoria Agbotui’s death

Madam Victoria Agbotui died at age 101 on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born in 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

She was also the head of the catering department at the presidency during her son’s reign.

Victoria Agbotui hailed from Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region.