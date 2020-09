The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has accused members of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) of feeding the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari with false information concerning retail trade in Ghana.

NUTAG, had earlier complained that its members had over time endured a series of “progressive acts of hostility” allegedly meted out to them by Ghanaian authorities and traders, which include the closure of their shops.