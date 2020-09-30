It has emerged that as much as 78 percent of communities in Ghana sampled did not benefit from Government’s free water initiative.

According to the COVID-19 Local Economies Tracker by the Ghana Statistical Service and the UNDP, these localities relied on alternative sources of water and were not served by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

This meant the government’s free water and electricity did not make the expected impact.

Over 78 percent of localities sampled did not benefit from the free water supply while some 25 percent of targeted communities did not benefit from the subsidies on electricity.

For electricity, this is because these localities were not connected to the national grid, and for water, because localities relied on alternative sources of water and were not served by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Government has extended the free water supply to Ghanaians to the end of 2020.

Crime rates

The survey also found that crime rates went up in 34.1 percent of 2,770 localities sampled.

The lockdown localities; Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa, were worst hit as they saw a higher increase of 47.1 percent in crime rates.

Theft and burglary were the two most common crimes, followed by domestic violence and assaults.

Economic findings

Economically, about 72 percent of local businesses saw reductions in production and 90 percent of those in sales were hit.

Businesses faced labour shortages and high cost of credit during the lockdown.

Prices of almost all products also increased, with food and non-alcoholic beverages experiencing the highest price increase of 4.8 percent.

The full report can be viewed here: