The Electoral Commission (EC) will reopen the electoral roll for one day, on October 1, to allow specific groups of people who are yet to be captured in the register to do so.

The registration will take place in the EC district offices nationwide.

The registration will run from 7am to 6pm.

It is expected that the groups of people who will participate through the new window are; voters who were outside the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration, and eligible voters who were duly issued voter ID Cards but whose names are missing from the register under exhibition.

Earlier on Thursday when the issue came up at a meeting between the Electoral Commission and officials of the various political parties, the National Democratic Congress’ Director of IT, Kwame Osei Agyeman-Griffiths argued that even when the Electoral Commission (EC) succeeds in carrying out this registration, such voters will not be able to take part in the December polls since the registration wouldn’t have met the statutory 60-day period.

The 2020 Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu also said such voters will not be able to vote in the forthcoming elections.