Ghana’s economy under the governing New Patriotic Party is working for just a few people, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch, the former President promised to fix the economy for the benefit of all Ghanaians if elected in the upcoming general elections.

“Ghana’s economy is not working for the people, it is working for only a few. We will fix the economy and make it work for all Ghanaians. We will fight the disastrous effect of the poor economic performance of this government.”

While promising to create equal opportunities for all Ghanaian businesses, the former President also emphasized the need for the creation of an environment that will allow Ghanaian businesses to thrive.

“We will put an end to the vindictive targeting and collapsing of Ghanaian businesses. We have done this before. We have ensured the longest sustained period of single-digit inflation.”

“We must put Ghanaian businesses at the centre of economic growth. We must create equal opportunities for all Ghanaians businesses. It is only when Ghanaian businesses thrive that our economy thrives as well. It is time for renewal and coming together. It is time to end intolerance and social discrimination. It is time to end the repression of the media.”