The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) says all schools are to remain closed save for the category of students that have been permitted to resume school.

Only second and third-year students of Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools have been allowed to resume school at the pre-tertiary level.

Second years will be returning to school on October 5 after having been at home since schools were shut down on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining students will resume school in January 2021 to continue the 2019/20 academic year.

But there have been concerns about the payment of fees in private schools if academic work continues online for the remainder of 2020.

The NIB, in a statement, advised “private school proprietors to engage parents to reach a consensus on fees to be charged for virtual learning.”

It also noted that “the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes.”

African Education Watch earlier urged schools to abide by the President’s directive.

It stressed that any attempt by private institutions to run a new academic year will be illegal and in defiance of the government’s directive.

Find below the full statement

It has come to the notice of the National Inspectorate Board (NIB) that some proprietors and school authorities are unclear about the President’s directives on the continuation of school for the rest of the year.

As directed by the President in his sixteenth address to the nation on Sunday, 30th August, 2020, a decision has been taken “for SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5th October to 14th December, 2020 to complete their academic year.”

In his second address to the nation on Sunday, 15th March, 2020, the President indicated that “All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes.” This directive still holds for virtual learning.