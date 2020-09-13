The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Asante Antwi has passed on.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Paul Opoku-Mensah.

“With profound sadness and a heavy heart, the Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana announces the passing of Most Rev Dr. Samuel Asante Antwi, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project. He died early this morning, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Korle Bu teaching hospital in Accra,” the Secretariat announced.

“Most Rev Dr Asante Antwi’s commitment to the National Cathedral Project was passionate, inspiring and totalizing! He deeply understood its importance for Ghana,” the statement added.

Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Asante Antwi, was a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana.

Rev. Dr Asante-Antwi was inducted into office as the ninth President of the Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana, on August 26, 1997.