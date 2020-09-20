The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana’s Premier League and Division One Football League will resume on Friday, October 30, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday, September 20, 2020, during his 17th address to the nation on the measures taken by the government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In making the announcement, the President said no spectators will be allowed at the team’s training centres.

He added that there will be routine tests for all the players, technical and management staff.

“Toward the progressive easing of restrictions, the government has taken the decision to allow the resume of training for all contact sports taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions. Indeed, some national teams have already been given the dispensation to begin training ahead of their international engagements. All sports people who are camped are to be tested regularly.”

“Fellow Ghanaians with respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will resume on Friday, October 30, 2020, with a full routine of testing of the players, technical and management staff. No spectators will be allowed at the training centres. When actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to 25 percent capacity. The wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory,” he said.