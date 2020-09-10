Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 900,000 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 900,079, while there were more than 27.6 million cases worldwide as of 5:28 pm (2128 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with 6,356,310 cases and 190,649 deaths, making up more than 20 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded the world’s second-largest death toll of 127,464, followed by India with 73,890 fatalities. India recently replaced Brazil as the country with the world’s second-highest caseload, which exceeded 4.3 million, according to the CSSE.

Countries with over 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France and Peru.