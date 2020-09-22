A Civil Society Group called the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is demanding the removal of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu from office.

A report from ASEPA and copied to the Office of the President, explained that the failure of the Special Prosecutor to complete a single case over the past thirty months justifies its request.

In an interview with Citi News, the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson recommended the invocation of processes under Article 146 to impeach Mr. Amidu from office.

He added that the ineffectiveness of the office is not due to a lack of funds from the government per its investigations.

“Our call is on the basis of his incompetence. We believe that there have been a number of issues emanating from the office of the Special Prosecutor raises questions of the competence of Mr. Martin Amid. The Special Prosecutor Office returned unused budgetary funds or unused allocations back to government coffers. It means that the government has given the office of the Special Prosecutor much money which he could even use, and they returned [it] back to the government and so the office is getting the necessary resources and support from the government but unfortunately, the output has been very minimal.”

Mr. Mensah Thompson thus urged the presidency to independently assess Mr. Amidu and take a decision in the interest of Ghanaians.

“In fact since 2017, we haven’t seen a single prosecution done by the office. So why do we still keep Martin Amidu in place so we have sent a copy of our report to the president and we expect the presidency to act on the proper assessment of the office? The presidency should use its own discretion to decide if they want to keep him in office or not. Per the law, as it stands, you cannot change him and appoint a new person but because his stature is like a High Court judge, the processes of article 146 can be invoked.”

About the Office of the Special Prosecutor

The Parliament of Ghana passed a law in November in 2017 to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The law forms part of a promise by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight corruption in the country.

The Office, headed by Martin Amidu, is mandated to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

The OSP is also supposed to investigate allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) implicating public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector implicated in the commission of the alleged crimes.

Click here to read ASEPA’s full report.