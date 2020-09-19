Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, was on Friday installed as the Nkosouhene (Development Chief) of the Apesika Traditional area in the Kintampo South constituency of the Bono East region.

Under the stool name Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I, Mr. Mahama was taken through the customary rites by the Chief of Jema and Kyidomhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Nana Amponsah Gyan II.

Nana Amponsah Gyan II explained that the NDC presidential candidate deserves to be honoured as he undertook massive development projects in the area when he was the President of Ghana.

Speaking at a durbar held in honour of Mr. Mahama, Nana Amponsah Gyan acknowledged projects such as roads, water, and schools as some of the legacy projects of the then government of President Mahama.

The chief was however unhappy that the projects started during the Mahama administration have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government.

Nana Amponsah Gyan, therefore, urged his people to return the NDC to power by voting for Mr. Mahama in the December 7 presidential election to enable him to continue from where he left in 2016.

For his part, Mr. Mahama expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Apesika for the honour bestowed on him.

He said when elected as president in the December 7 general elections, the next NDC government will complete all the abandoned projects.