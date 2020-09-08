The Assembly Member for the Asafo Electoral Area in the Kumasi metropolis has pledged to intensify sensitisation of hygiene and routine clean-up exercises as part of measures to prevent Malaria in the area.

According to Ernest Okai, he has adopted an aggressive and proactive approach to deal with filth in the densely populated suburb of the Kumasi metropolis.

He has thus instituted a bi-monthly clean-up exercise to clear choked gutters, stagnant waters, and weedy areas which serve as breeding places for mosquitoes.

The Asafo Electoral Area is a major economic hub within the Kumasi metropolis with thousands of people trooping there on a daily basis to engage in all kinds of activities.

Mr. Okai since his election in 2019 as an Assembly Member, has been consistent on sanitation issues.

At one of the clean-up exercises at the Asafo Neoplan bus terminal area, the Assembly Member encouraged drivers, shop owners, and other users of facilities within the place to keep the environment clean at all times.

“During the clean-up, the team which embarked on this exercise realised that the drains around the Neoplan bus terminal area were all choked because some people have been throwing all sort of garbage, especially plastic waste into them. This usually causes flooding during a downpour. We also used the opportunity to advise the drivers and other users of the terminal to try and keep the environment clean,” he said.

He thanked the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi who joined the team to clean parts of his electoral area and also spent some time to sensitise residents on how to keep the environment clean.

He also called on residents to endeavour to always join such exercises whenever there is the opportunity to clean the area.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi on his part commended the Asafo Assembly Member for showing great leadership skills and initiative to maintain a clean environment within his Electoral area.

The Mayor used the occasion to implore other Assembly Members to emulate the same approach in a bid to make the entire city clean.