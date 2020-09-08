The United Progressive Party (UPP) has declared its readiness to win parliamentary seats in three constituencies of the Ashanti Region in the upcoming polls.

Atwima Kwanwoma, Manhyia North, and Asokwa are the three constituencies being targetted by the party.

The constituencies are currently occupied by incumbent Members of Parliament who belong to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the UPP, incumbent MPs in these constituencies have failed to live up to expectations.

The leadership of UPP is hopeful the candidates chosen to represent the party in the aforementioned constituencies are the right people to unseat the incumbent MPs.

The candidates are: Nana Ama Achaa Owusu for Manhyia North, Hajia Fuseina Mahammudu for the Asokwa constituency, and James Opoku Mensah for the Atwima Kwanwoma constituency.

At a short ceremony to outdoor the candidates for the respective constituencies, acting National Chairman of the UPP, Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, said it was about time inhabitants of the Ashanti Region realised that the NPP had failed them.

He indicated that the NPP has not been able to reward the Ashanti Region with the needed developmental projects, but continues to refer to it as its stronghold.

“This time around, we are coming with very energetic and vibrant leaders who are very capable of delivering. We have all seen the abysmal performance by NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region. If we want Asanteman to develop, then there is the need to change most of our MPs and replace them with very competent ones,” he stressed.

Kwame Asamoah called on residents in the Ashanti Region and the targetted constituencies to give UPP candidates the chance to bring to them the change they are seeking.