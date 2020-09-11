Five persons have been rushed to the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu in the Northern Region after a building collapsed on them during a downpour on Friday, September 11, 2020.

The five — three women and two children — are currently receiving treatment.

They were said to be in their rooms at Namangu, a farming community near Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi District when the incident occurred.

The North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, John Kweku Alhassan who confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“The building collapsed on three women and two of their children. They were taken to Baptist Medical Center. I am on my way to check on them this morning to see how they are responding to treatment.”

Mr. Alhassan also cautioned travelers against plying major roads like the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway and the Nakpanduri-Gbintiri road until the floodwaters recede.

“The Pwalugu bridge is flooded. Yesterday the North-East Regional Minister tried to cross, it is really serious. As of now, there is a bridge between Nakpanduri and Gbintiri, the road has been disconnected. We advise the public to stay away from the water because you may be carried away if you try crossing.”

Meteo Agency predicts rainstorm in Northern and Middle Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, predicted that the Northern and Middle parts of Ghana will experience thunder and rain activities this week.

Torrential rainfall in the Upper East Region coupled with spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso had left hundreds of passenger vehicles grounded earlier this month due to flooding in the area.

GMet thus cautioned residents of the predicted to experience rainstorm to take precautionary measures.