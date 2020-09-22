Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for an end to the worrying trend of tribal politics in the country, saying the NDC abhors such practices.

“We are one people and Ghana belongs to all of us,” she said.

Expressing regret that tribal politics had created division and marginalization in the allocation of development, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged all Ghanaians to co-exist in peace, irrespective of their ethnic background.

Addressing the members of the Ewe community at Duakor-Abakam in Elmina in the Central Region on the first day of her campaign tour of the region, she stressed the need for Ghanaians to avoid tribal politics and forge ahead for national development.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, urged the Ewe community to be tolerant and avoid provocations. She assured that the NDC government would serve all communities with sustainable projects to enhance the welfare of all Ghanaians.

“No group of people will be tagged and marginalised under the next NDC administration led by John Mahama,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that every region and community had been catered for in the NDC’s manifesto.

She indicated that the next NDC administration will complete all abandoned projects and establish more, especially in deprived communities.

She assured that an NDC government will expand health infrastructure, educational facilities and sustainable energy supply in communities in the Central Region and other parts of the country.