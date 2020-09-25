Members of secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, also known as Western Togoland group have blocked major entries into the Volta Region.

The action by the group is believed to have taken place on the dawn of Friday, September 25, 2020.

Most passengers travelling to areas in the Volta Region including Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong have all been left stranded as a result of the development.

Citi News understands some three persons have suffered gunshots wounds.

There are also reports of attacks on a number of police posts amidst the burning of tyres.

“The Western Togoland members have blocked all the roads in the Volta region. We don’t know what is going on because we are unable to go close to them. There are some navy personnel around. We have left our buses to go to Sogakope. We do not know what will happen amidst the gunshots the people are firing”, one of the stranded travellers told Citi News.

Police advise caution

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned travellers to be guided due to what it describes as security operations in some communities in the Volta Region.

“Good morning Ghana, commuters to and from Accra – Ho – Aveyime – Adidome – Mepe – Akuse – Aflao are likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas. Anybody travelling on any of these roads should exercise caution”, police officials advised on Facebook.

Recently, it emerged that some unknown persons believed to members of the group mounted signposts with the inscription ‘Welcome to Western Togoland, Stay Safe’ at Akorley and Akuse in the Eastern Region.

The group has been in the news for the past year over their attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of Western Togoland.

Over 80 members of the separatist group were subsequently arrested for assembling for a protest over the arrest of seven leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Some members of the group are currently standing trial.

But the Attorney General in July 2019 withdrew all charges brought against members of the group.

In March 2020, the group’s supposed flag was seen flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

The development triggered questions about the effectiveness of security agencies in the region.