A signpost of the secessionist group, Western Togoland, has been erected in Akorley, a community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

An inscription; “Welcome to Western Togoland, Stay Safe” is embossed on the signpost.

A journalist in the area, Bennet Yawvi said the signpost was mounted around 9 pm last night but has been removed on orders of the Municipal Chief Executive of the area.

It has been handed over to the police.

The journalist said similar signposts which had been erected in Akuse had been removed but no arrests had been made yet.

The Police Service has begun investigations into the development.

The group has made a number of attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of a Western Togoland.

The group first made calls for the secession in May 2019.

Over 80 members of the separatist group were subsequently arrested for assembling for a protest over the arrest of seven leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

But the Attorney General in July 2019 withdrew all charges brought against members of Homeland Study Group Foundation.

In March 2020, a supposed flag of the group was seen flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

The development triggered questions about the effectiveness of security agencies in the region.