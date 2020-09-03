Government has begun engaging stakeholders and Civil Society Organizations in the minerals sector in a bid to activate applicable portions of the Minerals Income Investment Fund ACT, 2018 (as amended), as part of the implementation process of the Agyapa Royalties deal.

The Agyapa Royalties deal in recent days has come under a lot of backlash especially from the Minority side in Parliament and CSO’s such as IMANI Africa who insist that the deal is not in the best interest of the country.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, stated that the deal, amongst other things, has several shortcomings in terms of constitutional requirements and reeks of corruption, an allegation government has refuted vehemently.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday 3rd September 2020, Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, strongly negated claims by the Minority and stressed that government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo will not engage in any practice that will come at a loss to the nation.

According to Mr. Hadzide, Government’s swift action to address the concerns of Ghanaians regarding the Agyapa Royalties deal is a clear testament of a listening government.

“It is noteworthy that Government’s engagement with CSO’s may have helped clarify some misconceptions and misunderstandings surrounding the deal,” Mr. Hadzide noted.

Mr. Hadzide further stated that the Government is keen on bringing all citizens of this nation along with it, as it embarks on the journey of adding value to the country’s numerous natural resources and leverage the country’s assets for a better tomorrow.

“Government has the welfare of Ghanaians gravely at heart and all its efforts are directed towards securing the future of the people…Government shall continue to work in the best interest of the Ghanaian people, use our nation’s resources to leverage our assets for tomorrow, and that Government continues to keep its eyes on the ball,” Mr. Hadzide stressed.