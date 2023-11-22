The Minerals Income Investment Fund is encouraging corporate organizations to maintain their support for flood-affected victims, emphasizing the importance of ongoing assistance despite the receding waters.

This plea came during the donation of relief supplies to affected flood victims in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The donations comprised various items such as bags of rice, water, mattresses, toiletries, and tents, amongst others, and a sum of GHS 50,000 for the displaced persons.

Following the donation in Adidome, Mr. Kwabena Barning, Chief Technical Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund, stressed the necessity of collective efforts from both corporate bodies and individuals to aid the affected communities.

He stated, “Considering the situation here, we’ve been compelled to extend our support via NADMO to the affected communities. Every contribution matters, regardless of its size orquantity of items.”

“The communities require substantial financial assistance and essential supplies to get back on their feet. Thus, every bit of support is crucial for their recovery,” he further added.

Despite numerous donations made after the Akosombo Dam spillage, which rendered several residents homeless, the affected areas are experiencing dwindling supplies.

Expressing gratitude for the donations on behalf of the affected communities in the Central Tongu District, the Chief Executive, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, highlighted the significance of the provided items amid their diminishing resources.

“We are immensely thankful for these donations, especially for the flood victims. This support will significantly alleviate our food and financial shortages. The contribution will cater to non-food essentials as well. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to MIIF,” he expressed.