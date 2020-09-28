Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, says the priority of her outfit is to ensure peace in the conduct of the 2020 General Election.

“We recognise that this year is a crucial year as we go to the polls on December 7. What we say and do will have a positive or negative bearing on the nation. We have, therefore, resolved that our activities and words should leave a lasting and positive impact on our dear nation,” she said

The Chairperson of the EC was addressing the leadership and members of the Church of Pentecost (CoP) at the launch of the Agent of Peace campaign by the Church in Accra.

The Agent of Peace campaign is an initiative of the CoP to educate and challenge Christians, to be agents of peace as the nation prepares towards Election 2020.

It is on the theme, “Seek Peace and Pursue it (Psalm 34:14).”

Mrs Mensa said she had presented herself to be an agent of peace in Ghana and the rest of the world and assured of credible, transparent and peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections.

She said the decision was in line with a covenant she made with God several years ago to avail herself to serve Him with her time, treasure and talent.

Mrs Mensa said the Commission, as part of efforts to build trust, confidence and integrity in the electoral processes, had initiated programmes including “Let the citizens know” to provide a platform for the EC to engage directly with the citizens through its media partners.

“Indeed, during the just ended Voter Registration Exercise, we provided citizens with bi-weekly updates on registration statistics per district and region, including details such as age, gender,” she added, saying other strategies were being explored to drum home the need for peace before, during and after the polls.

The EC Chairperson, said every citizen, especially the youth, owed it a duty to their land of birth to commit to be agents of peace and charged media practitioners to remain the gatekeepers of the country’s democracy and instruments of truth.

“As the gate way to information, you must be decorous in your communication and must not use your platform to mislead citizens or fuel strife and confusion. It behoves you, as channels of information, to be instruments and agents of peace”.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost said the country had witnessed seven successful General Election, and many by-elections and that stakeholders needed to take steps to maintain peace.

He said God had been merciful to Ghana over the years, which had earned the country enviable accolades.

“As we move towards the 2020 elections, we are confident that the Lord will grant the nation peace but that could only happen if we all work towards protecting it,” he stated.

“As Christians, we are enjoined to be peacemakers. The church considered political authority as an essential element of human society. Rightly handled, politics can play a positive role in God’s purpose.”

Apostle Nyamekye advised political party supporters, especially, the youth to desist from the use of abusive and derogatory language and avoid needless arguments.

The Most Reverend Philip Naameh, President, Catholic Bishop Conference, led a prayer session for the leadership of the EC.

Dignitaries present at the launch included Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.