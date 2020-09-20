The Ghana Police Service will embark on a route march on some streets of Accra on Monday, September 21, 2020.

This is to assure the public of its readiness to ensure security during the December 2020 general elections.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the Police Service, Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Sheilla Kessie Abayie- Buckman, said the march will start from 6 am in the morning and end at midday.

“The march will start in the morning from 6 am to midday. From the Ring Road where the National Police Headquarters is located, the parade will march through highways or streets from Arko-Adjei interchange to 37 military Hospital to Obasanjo Highway to Kwakudi roundabout to Accra Girls Secondary School to Pig Farm to Kotobabi to Accra New Town to Nima to Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Kojo Thompson road to Liberation Road to Castle Junction to La Teshie road to Danquah Circle back to the National Police Headquarters.”

The statement also said the march “shall also be used to display some Police resources like ambulance, trained dogs, crime scene and armored vehicles, which shall be tactically deployed as part of resources for election security, to protect law-abiding citizens and residents of Ghana”.

“The Police Administration is therefore urging the general public for cooperation. Officers from the Motor Transport and Traffic department will be deployed to manage traffic,” the statement added.

Below is the statement from the Ghana Police Service;