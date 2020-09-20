Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has attributed Ghana’s success story so far in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic to the sterling leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Bawumia says the measures put in place by the government have led to the slow rate of the virus in Ghana.

He made these comments at a meeting with agencies, departments, and organizations that have collaborated in the fight against the virus.

He added that although other countries are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Ghana is not affected because of government’s pragmatic efforts.

“Ghana has had a solid reputation globally as the WHO confirmed globally that we are one of the countries that have managed the pandemic the best in the world. We are among the top six even though there was no blueprint in fighting the pandemic. I think many countries are trying to understand how we managed the pandemic in the country. We are so proud of our people because it wasn’t that simple– the Ghana Health Service, Noguchi, and everybody [should be commended].”

“It’s complete teamwork because it was a threat to our national security and we came together without being biased. I thank the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. He was the fundamental key to what has happened and it’s clear that our fight against COVID-19 has been very successful.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 success story so far

As of September 20, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has reduced to 499, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service.

Ghana has from March 2020 to September 20 recorded a cumulative figure of 45,877 with 45,081 recoveries and 297 deaths.

Currently, five out of the 16 regions do not have any active COVID-19 cases.

They are North East, Northern, Savannah, Upper West, and now Bono Region.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases. The region currently has 399 cases of COVID-19.

Ashanti Region, which previously had the second-highest number of active cases, has been overtaken by the Central Region.

Central Region currently has 26 active cases followed by the Eastern Region with 24 cases.

