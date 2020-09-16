The contractor working on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road in the Upper East Region has commenced work on the washed off Kobore stretch of the Bolga-Bawku road.

The washed off stretch of the road gave in, following the spillage of the Bagre dam coupled with torrential rains in the Upper East Region.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on September 10, 2020, after a visit to assess the devastation by the floods in the area, assured that the washed off stretch of the road will be fixed.

The construction firm, Queiroz Galvao has begun work on the road to ameliorate the plight of both residents and commuters.

The Kobore stretch of the Bolga-Bawku road has been barricaded to allow filling of the washed off portion and building up of the road.

The construction firm is hopeful of fixing the road as soon as possible to allow for easy passage of travellers and goods.

Resident Engineer of Queiroz Galvao, Engineer Peter Dagadu told Citi News, they are optimistic about urgently fixing the Kobore stretch of road.

“Our plan is to re-instate the road. At the moment we have sent excavators and are expecting boulders. As soon as the boulders get here, they will fill the space up, ram it, compact it, and build up the road. However, in the future, there will be a new bridge to the left side of the existing bridge. It will be 184 metres long.”

Some residents of Kobore and drivers have commended the government for the intervention but appealed for the quick execution of the project.

A resident said “I wish this road will be completed on time. I will be very happy if they can finish it up today. The water is breeding mosquitoes, “another resident lamented.

“When I got here, I saw the contractor working. But then while they are at it, we will have to use the canoes through the flooded area. Not all of us will want to use this. We are pleading with the government to fast track the process for us.”

In another department, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has donated relief items to the Upper East Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support flood victims in the region.

Speaking to Citi News, the Managing Director of NEDCo, Mr. Osman Ayuba said, the initiative forms part of the company’s corporate social initiative.

“Precious lives have been lost. This is in no way a compensation. These ones have lost their farms and other properties too. Truth is, we cannot compensate them. It is only a token to just lessen their plight.”

Speaking to Citi News, Public relations official for the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project, David Prah said work on the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project have commenced in earnest and will end the perennial floods in the Upper East Region when completed.

“Work has already started, the surveyors are already on site. The reservoir space is about 350 km square. It is large enough to contain the volume of water the Bagre dam spills.”

Background

The spillage of the Bagre Dam at the latter part of August together with torrential rains, resulted in flooding in most communities, particularly along the White Volta.

Hundreds of farmlands have submerged and in some instances, buildings collapsed.

The floods have claimed the lives of close to ten people up north.

Almost every year, the flood gates of the Bagre dam are opened and this usually affects residents along the White and Black Volta rivers.