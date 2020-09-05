About 80 disgruntled supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwesimintsim Zongo have defected to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The defectors announced their move to the NPP at a press conference on September 5, 2020.

They said their decision was based on the potential they see in the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, who was born in Kwesimintsim Zongo and grew up with some of them.

Theophilus Fiagbe, the convener for the defectors, said their defection was largely due to their disappointment in the NDC.

“In life, we believe that when you are on a path and you realise that there is a better way to do things, you must change course. In politics especially, which is about the well-being of people, we must constantly assess our position in order to ensure that we are in line with our aspirations. We were members of the National Democratic Congress. We have worked in various ways and toiled for the party throughout its years in government and in opposition. When we joined, we were assured that this was a party that had the interests of the “common person” at heart. We were led to believe that the party would work on behalf of people like us and not just the few who have the privilege of being close to the people at the top.”

“When in power, the NDC only serves as a vehicle for a privileged few to enrich themselves while life gets tougher for the common people like us whom the party claims to be working for. Instead of social interventions to cushion the lives of the underprivileged, we have dubious schemes that only go further into the nests of the already-rich while the poor taxpayer picks up the bill. As we approach the December elections, we have waited patiently to hear the plans that the party has for the people of Ghana. That wait has been in vain. Neither the presidential candidate, former President Mahama or the parliamentary candidate here in Kwesimintsim, Mr Philip Buckman has demonstrated that they have an understanding of our plight or the ideas that will make our lives better. Sadly, records show that this has not been the case. Despite our disappointment and unhappiness, we remained in the party because we were unsure where else to find a political home. That, however, is no longer the case.”

The defectors, however, added that the emergence of Dr. Prince Hamid Armah as the New Patriotic Party’s Kwesimintsim candidate and also one of their own inspired them to seriously reconsider their membership with the NDC.

“Dr. Armah’s inspiring life story, his demonstrable competence, his empathy for those in need and his focus on politics that is about uniting and uplifting people has been a breath of fresh air in Kwesimintsim politics. Born right here in Sofon Zongo to a Muslim father and Christian mother, his rise to the top of academic and professional fields is proof of what hard work and dedication can do, even for someone born in the same difficult circumstances as ourselves. What is even more heart-warming is the fact that he has not forgotten his roots. Despite the opportunity to live and work abroad, he chose to come home to Ghana and contribute to national development. He could have chosen a life of comfort living off the profits of his toil, but he has chosen to serve the people of Kwesimintsim, including us.”

“We have followed keenly as Dr. Armah has shared his vision for Kwesimintsim. We have listened to him in person and through his media interactions, and we see someone who truly cares, has the right ideas and is demonstrably capable of seeing his vision through. He is indeed the right man for Kwesimintsim at this time. In light of this, we are announcing today, to the whole world, that we are renouncing our membership with the National Democratic Congress with immediate effect and joining the New Patriotic Party. We are leaving the party of John Mahama and Philip Buckman for the party of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Prince Hamid Armah.“

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah who is currently the Executive Director for NACCa in a Citi News interview welcomed the decision by the NDC defectors.

“It is a piece of welcome news for these known NDC members to denounce their membership to join me their brother and my party to get a second chance to form a government and support the people of Kwesimintsim and Ghana. It is very encouraging and I want to make this commitment to you that I will never turn my back on you for the love and kindness you have shown by defecting from a party you have worked and toiled for to start a new political life. It is a courageous position you have taken and I can assure you that you will not be left out in the benefit that the NPP offers to its members.”

“From now on, see yourselves as NPP members and we are going to work together. We are going to have a second chance for Nana Akufo-Addo and we are going to make sure that we demolish NDC in all the Zongo communities in Kwesimintsim. Let us go and convince more people that we have seen the light and the NPP is the only party that can bring development to Kwesimintsim and improve the welfare of our people.”

The Western Regional Deputy Secretary for the NPP, Rex Jonfiah who was there to welcome the defectors said it means more votes for the party.