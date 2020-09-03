The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh, says investigations have commenced into the activity of miners on the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited’s concession near Adiewoso in the Western Region.

The miners claim they have permits from the Ahanta West District Assembly to undertake community mining in the area.

The Lands Minister, Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh, told Citi News, a mine inspector has already been sent to the invaded part of the concession following the Ghana Rubber Estates’ petition to the Ministry.

“There is a procedure. Having written to the commission together with the Ministry, we are to take charge and investigate the matter and take action.”

“The mine inspector has gone to the ground and has found the allegations raised by the Ghana Rubber Estate to be true; that their soil has been devastated in a particular way.”

In July 2020, hundreds of angry miners resisted attempts to drive them off the concession of the Ghana Rubber Estate.

The miners openly defied uniformed personnel from Operation Vanguard, an anti-illegal mining task force, sent to forcefully eject them from the concession.

The Ghana Rubber Estate has said the mining activities are threatening their investment of about £550,000.