Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot copy the sterling performance of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“You can copy all the ideas, but you cannot copy the performance because your performance will expose you,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia stated this while addressing the chiefs and people of Bussie in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District as part of his two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He also accused the NDC of making juicy promises to deceive Ghanaians into voting for them on December 7, 2020.

He said the NPP had proven to be better managers of the economy and must be given another four-year term in office.

On the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, Dr. Bawumia said the NDC did not believe in the policy in the first place and thus cannot be trusted to sustain it.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians not to risk the free SHS by falling for the juicy promises being made by the NDC.